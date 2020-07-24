Subscribe
Home >News >world >Coronavirus clusters still popping up in China
Residents wait for groceries delivered to an entrance of a sealed residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were confirmed in Dalian, Liaoning province, China.

Coronavirus clusters still popping up in China

1 min read . 09:19 AM IST AP

  • The Liaoning infections mark China's latest cluster after one in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang earlier this month
  • Authorities in Liaoning province have closed theaters, night clubs and indoor tourist attractions trying to stem further infections

BEIJING : Chinese officials have reported two confirmed coronavirus cases in a northeastern province as China continues to see infection clusters develop even though it has largely contained the virus in most of the country.

Authorities in Liaoning province have closed theaters, night clubs and indoor tourist attractions trying to stem further infections.

The Liaoning infections mark China's latest cluster after one in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang earlier this month.

That outbreak, focused on the regional capital of Urumqi, has infected dozens of people and officials have curbed travel and ordered widespread testing.

Elsewhere, China has largely contained the virus, with major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai opening up to increased economic activity and social interaction.

