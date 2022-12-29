China's opaqueness over COVID-19 surge stirs global concerns Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no reports of new variants to date, but China has been accused of not being forthcoming about the virus since it first surfaced in the country in late 2019. The worry is that it may not be sharing data now on any signs of evolving strains that could spark fresh outbreaks elsewhere. The U.S., Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced testing requirements for passengers from China. The U.S. cited both the surge in infections and what it said was a lack of information, including genomic sequencing of the virus strains in the country. Authorities in Taiwan and Japan have expressed similar concern. “Right now the pandemic situation in China is not transparent," Wang Pi-Sheng, the head of Taiwan’s epidemic command center, told The Associated Press. "We have a very limited grasp on its information, and it’s not very accurate." @AP

Italy urges divided EU to test China arrivals for COVID Italy has urged the rest of the European Union to follow its lead and test travellers from China for COVID, while others said they saw no need to do so for now or were waiting for a common stance across the largely border-less bloc. The EU's health officials held talks in the morning and stressed that coordination was crucial, but could not agree on one course of action. @Reuters

Passengers travelling from 6 nations would need RT-PCR tests All international passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before departure and upload a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023, said Union Health Ministry sources on Thursday. This is in addition to the random 2 per cent tests of all international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of the port of departure, stated the Union Health Ministry. It said that the test should have been conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India.

COVID in 2023: Why virus trends are more difficult to predict three years on In 2020, we knew very little about the novel virus that was to become known as COVID-19. Now, as we enter 2023, a search of Google Scholar produces around five million results containing the term. Read more here

Philippine Health Dept: No Need to Restrict Chinese Visitors The Philippines' top health official said there's no need yet to shut the country's borders or impose tighter Covid restrictions on inbound Chinese travelers, bucking moves by other nations like the US to require tests for visitors from China amid a renewed surge in infections there. "The direction of this administration is that as much as possible, restrictions should be minimal where we don't compromise health but we also favor the opening up of the economy," Maria Rosario Vergeire, the officer in charge at the Department of Health said at a briefing Thursday. The agency is confident that existing health protocols are sufficient, she added.

China to start issuing passports for tourism from Jan 8, ease border restrictions China's immigration authorities have said that they will start receiving applications for issuing passports for tourism and visits abroad beginning January 8, NHK World reported. On Monday, the Chinese government announced plans to ease border restrictions and resume overseas visits in an orderly manner as per the international COVID-19 situation. As per the NHK World report, Chinese media has said that access to major online travel sites for bookings to popular destinations, including Japan and Thailand increased ten-fold after the government's announcement. Meanwhile, China has imposed a ban on such agencies from accepting bookings of group tours and giving sales of package tours, according to NHK World. China will lift the travel restrictions from January 8, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Wednesday. The CAAC said that it will resume international passenger traffic, according to Global Times. According to the new policies released on the official website of the CAAC, China will stop designating inbound high-risk flights and call an end to the 75 per cent restriction for passenger capacity on inbound flights.

220.08 cr total vaccine doses administered so far Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 220.08 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far. 99,231 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

India logs 268 new Covid cases recorded in the last 24 hours India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,915). The death toll stands at 5,30,698 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.

Govt closely monitoring exports of products used to deal with Covid The government has started close monitoring of exports of products used to deal with Covid infections such as PPE kits, masks, ventilators and certain medicines like paracetamol on account of rising infections in various countries, including China, an official said. The move is aimed at dealing with any possible emergency situation on account of a spurt in coronavirus cases. "We are keeping a close watch on exports of all these products. We are monitoring the situation to take appropriate decisions, though the situation at present is not alarming. We should be prepared for everything and for that our domestic requirement should be ready," the official said. "We have started collecting data on a daily basis for monitoring purposes for products like PPE kits, syringes, gloves, certain medicines like Remdesivir and paracetamol," the official added.

Uttarakhand makes masks compulsory at private, government schools amid COVID concerns Amid COVID-19 fear, the Uttarakhand government made masks mandatory in private as well as government schools. Uttarakhand Director General of Education Bansidhar Tiwari said, "Students, teachers and other employees of private and government schools will have to come wearing masks and use sanitiser-thermal screening." Tiwari said that instructions have been given to the principals of all private and government schools that every employee, teacher and child will have to wear masks in the school. "No one will be allowed to enter the school without a mask," he said.

Lucknow Police runs awareness campaign on COVID, drink and drive ahead of new year Ahead of the arrival of the New Year, the Lucknow Police on Wednesday ran an awareness campaign on COVID-19 protocol and drink and drive. The Police also conducted a flag march in the Hazratganj area of the city to spread awareness about the adherence to protocols. Earlier on December 21, the UP government had issued an alert across the state while also stepping up preparedness. "We are appealing to all to follow the guidelines of COVID as everyone comes out of their homes for the New Year celebrations," Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP Central said. According to the DCP Central, the campaign was run as more number of such cases are reported during the new year celebrations. "For its prevention, the police used Breath Analyser. During checking, the police fined a person who was driving a car after drinking alcohol," she said

Tourist from Argentina goes missing after testing positive for COVID at Taj Mahal A tourist from Argentina, who had come to visit the Taj Mahal tested positive for COVID-19 on December 26, has gone missing, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Agra Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava on Wednesday. The tourist's samples were collected during screening at the Taj Mahal and on testing positive in the antigen test, he was not allowed to enter the monument premises. Dr Srivastava said the foreign tourist provided incorrect contact details and he is being traced with the help of authorities and police.

China's vast countryside in rush to bolster COVID defences China's sprawling and thinly-resourced countryside was racing to beef up medical facilities amid a surging COVID-19 wave as hundreds of millions of migrant factory workers are due to return to their families for the Lunar New Year next month. Having imposed the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and relentless testing for three years, China abruptly reversed course earlier this month towards living with the virus, leaving its fragile health system overwhelmed. The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

Serum Institute to provide 2 crore Covishield doses to central govt free of cost The Serum Institute of India (SII) has offered two crore doses of Covishield vaccine to the central government free of cost amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries, official sources said on Wednesday. According to an official source, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute, has written to the Health Ministry offering the doses worth ₹410 crore free of cost. It is learnt that Singh has sought to know from the ministry how the delivery can be made. SII has so far provided more than 170 crore doses of Covishield to the government for the national immunisation programme.

As Omicron BF.7 surges, here are the top COVID symptoms to watch out for With the evolution of Covid virus, the symptoms related to the infection have also changed significantly. The symptoms like loss of taste and smell and shortness of breath, which was once classic indications of COVID are no longer that common. Meanwhile, people today regularly complain of sore throat, sneezing and gut-related sickness when they contract the infection. Amid the sudden surge in cases in China and a few cases of Omicron BF.7 (the variant behind China's infection surge), people are worried about the symptoms that might indicate that they have COVID. Here are COVID symptoms that are currently considered common in India. Read more here

Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 28 China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 28, compared with three deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. The death toll was raised to 5,246.

Airlines keep capacity tight despite boom in Chinese demand The world's airlines are taking a cautious approach to China's reopening, reluctant to immediately change up schedules and divert planes from other routes despite the internal pent-up demand for international travel. Scheduled flights into China during January, February and March are up no more than 2.9% this week compared to last week, according to aviation data provider Cirium. That's fewer than 100 more flights each month. Planned inbound services for the remainder of the year are little changed — a sign China's relaxation of quarantine restrictions from Jan. 8 are yet to convince airlines to make significant changes to their timetables.

West Bengal to write to Centre for more COVID vaccines, testing kits The West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to write to the Centre to request for more COVID vaccines and testing kits, a senior official said. Along with five lakh doses of nasal vaccines, the state government has decided to request the Union government to send one lakh doses of Covaxin and 15 lakh doses of Covishield, he said. Keeping in mind the warnings of a probable COVID surge, the state government issued guidelines for hospitals and directed them to set up COVID wards in medical establishments where such facilities are unavailable. The decisions were taken during a virtual meeting chaired by Chief secretary H K Dwivedi with the district magistrates and senior officials of the state health department.

Amid rising covid cases, Karnataka makes masks compulsory in schools, colleges As the new year is accompanied by rising COVID cases, the Karnataka government made it compulsory for students to wear masks in schools and colleges on Wednesday. To reduce the chances of COVID contraction, teachers have been already insisting students take COVID precautions in school. However, many of them were found to be reluctant of wearing masks again.

UK to consider COVID curbs for arrivals from China The UK will consider on Thursday imposing COVID-19 restrictions for arrivals from China, including requiring tests for the coronavirus, the Telegraph reported. Officials from the Department for Transport, Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) are expected to decide today whether the UK should follow the United States and Italy in imposing COVID restrictions for travellers from China, the report said. The Prime Minister's spokesperson had said earlier on Wednesday that the restrictions were "not something we are looking at", the report added.

Australia says no change to rules regarding travellers from China Australia is making no change to its rules around allowing travellers from China into the country, despite measures by some countries to require mandatory COVID-19 tests, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday. "We will take the appropriate advice from the health experts," Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "There is no change in the travel advice at this point in time but we are continuing to monitor the situation, as we continue to monitor the impact of COVID here in Australia as well as around the world."

China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease China says it will resume issuing passports for tourism in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of Chinese going abroad for next month's Lunar New Year holiday. The announcement Tuesday adds to abrupt changes that are rolling back some of the world's strictest anti-virus controls as President Xi Jinping's government tries to reverse an economic slump. Rules that confined millions of people to their homes kept China's infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth. The latest decision could send free-spending Chinese tourists to revenue-starved destinations in Asia and Europe for Lunar New Year, which begins Jan. 22 and usually is the country's busiest travel season. But it also presents a danger they might spread COVID-19 as infections surge in China.

Milan reports 50% of passengers on China flights have Covid Italian health authorities will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid after almost half of the passengers on two flights to Milan were found to have the virus. The country is now sequencing those tests to see if there are new variants coming from China, the Health Ministry said in a statement. If a new strain is found, officials may impose stricter curbs on travel from China.

China's hospitals, funeral homes under intense pressure as Covid spread unchecked Amid a rise in the number of cases of Covid-19, hospitals and funeral homes in China are currently under intense pressure. The sudden spurt in cases came after the Chinese authorities decided to relax its zero-Covid policy and work towards repairing its damaged economy. Citing the huge number of Covid-19 cases from China and inconsistent data on deaths, many countries are imposing restrictions on travelers from the country. The nations like India, Italy, Japan, and Taiwan have mandated compulsory tests for people traveling from China. Read more here

US announces new mandatory Covid guidelines for travellers from China from next year The US announced new COVID-19 testing requirements on Wednesday for all travellers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections.Beginning January 5 2023, all travellers to the US from China will be required to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight. The testing applies to anyone 2 years and older. Read more here

Hong Kong asks Japan to drop airport restrictions with 60,000 travellers affected Hong Kong's government has asked Japan to withdraw a COVID-19 restriction that requires passenger flights from the financial hub to land at only four designated Japanese airports, saying the decision will impact around 60,000 passengers. Japan, which is a top travel destination for Hong Kong people, said it would limit flights from Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China to Tokyo's two airports, plus Osaka and Nagoya from Friday. The decision comes during a peak travel season and ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday which begins Jan. 22. "It is understood that around 250 outbound flights of Hong Kong airlines will be affected between December 30, 2022 and the end of January 2023, affecting around 60,000 passengers," the government said in a statement late on Wednesday.