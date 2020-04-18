Coronavirus death toll about 1,40,000: WHO

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) said that 139,378 people had died of COVID-19 worldwide, while the total number of confirmed cases had reached 2.074 million.

Within the past 24 hours, 82,967 new cases of the coronavirus and 8,493 fatalities have been registered, according to the WHO.

More than 1.05 million COVID-19 cases have been registered in Europe, while the United States remains the worst-hit country with 632,781 infected people.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University says that more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 148,000 fatalities.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

