Coronavirus: Emirates plans vacant seats between passengers to contain Covid-19

Emirates will have vacant seats in between individual passengers or family groups and won’t allow cabin baggage on flights as the airline seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“Seats are pre-allocated with vacant seats placed between individual passengers or family groups in observance of physical distancing protocols," the Dubai-based airline said.

Emirates, which grounded most of its passengers flights, is gradually restarting operations that were shut following the coronavirus outbreak. It also started testing passengers before flying out of Dubai. The airline planing passenger flights to more cities.

Other measures include:

■ All cabin crew, boarding agents and ground staff in direct contact with passengers will now don personal protective equipment

■ It includes protective disposable gowns over their uniforms, and a safety visor, in addition to masks and gloves

■ Magazines and other print reading material are temporarily unavailable

■ Carry-on items allowed in the cabin are limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items

■ All other items have to be checked in, and Emirates will add the cabin baggage allowance to customers’ check-in baggage allowance

■ Passengers have to wear their masks and gloves throughout their journey from check-in until they disembark



