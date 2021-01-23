OPEN APP
Coronavirus expected to kill over 6,00,000 people in US: Joe Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to respond to the economic crisis, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)
Coronavirus expected to kill over 6,00,000 people in US: Joe Biden

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 06:20 AM IST ANI

  • Joe Biden has announced two executive orders on Friday, one focused on expanding food assistance and delivering stimulus checks to very low-income Americans, and the other on raising the minimum wage to $15 for the federal workforce

WASHINGTON : The coronavirus pandemic is expected to kill more than 600,000 people in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. We are [at] 400,000 dead [and] expected to reach over 600,000," Biden said while addressing reporters about his administration's response to the economic crisis.

Yesterday, Biden said The United States' death toll from COVID-19 is likely to top 5,00,000 next month.

Biden has announced two executive orders on Friday, one focused on expanding food assistance and delivering stimulus checks to very low-income Americans, and the other on raising the minimum wage to $15 for the federal workforce.

"Today I'm signing an executive order that directs the whole of government, a whole government effort to help millions of Americans who are badly hurting. It requires all federal agencies to do what they can do to provide relief to families, small business and communities, and in the days ahead I expect agencies to act," Biden said.



