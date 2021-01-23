Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Coronavirus expected to kill over 6,00,000 people in US: Joe Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to respond to the economic crisis, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington.

Coronavirus expected to kill over 6,00,000 people in US: Joe Biden

1 min read . 06:20 AM IST ANI

  • Joe Biden has announced two executive orders on Friday, one focused on expanding food assistance and delivering stimulus checks to very low-income Americans, and the other on raising the minimum wage to $15 for the federal workforce

WASHINGTON : The coronavirus pandemic is expected to kill more than 600,000 people in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to kill more than 600,000 people in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. We are [at] 400,000 dead [and] expected to reach over 600,000," Biden said while addressing reporters about his administration's response to the economic crisis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati, to hold public meetings on Jan 24

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST

Over 150 National Guard troops in Washington for Biden inauguration test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 08:29 AM IST

US 'applauds' India for gifting Covid-19 vaccine to several countries

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

Indian Railways'longest freight train 'Vasuki' sets a new record. See photos

1 min read . 07:52 AM IST

"A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. We are [at] 400,000 dead [and] expected to reach over 600,000," Biden said while addressing reporters about his administration's response to the economic crisis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati, to hold public meetings on Jan 24

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST

Over 150 National Guard troops in Washington for Biden inauguration test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 08:29 AM IST

US 'applauds' India for gifting Covid-19 vaccine to several countries

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

Indian Railways'longest freight train 'Vasuki' sets a new record. See photos

1 min read . 07:52 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Yesterday, Biden said The United States' death toll from COVID-19 is likely to top 5,00,000 next month.

Biden has announced two executive orders on Friday, one focused on expanding food assistance and delivering stimulus checks to very low-income Americans, and the other on raising the minimum wage to $15 for the federal workforce.

"Today I'm signing an executive order that directs the whole of government, a whole government effort to help millions of Americans who are badly hurting. It requires all federal agencies to do what they can do to provide relief to families, small business and communities, and in the days ahead I expect agencies to act," Biden said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.