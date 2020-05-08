Home > News > world > Coronavirus found in patients' semen: Report

BEIJING : The virus that causes COVID-19 can be found in semen, Chinese researchers report in a small study that doesn't address whether sexual transmission is possible.

Doctors detected the virus in semen from six of 38 men hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Four were still very sick with the disease while two were recovering.

The report from Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in China was published Thursday in JAMA Network Open.

There was no long-term follow-up so it is not known how long the virus may remain in semen or if men can spread it to their partners during sex.

The results contrast with a study of 34 Chinese men with COVID-19 published last month in the journal Fertility and Sterility. U.S. and Chinese researchers found no evidence of virus in semen tested between eight days and almost three months after diagnosis.

Dr. John Hotaling of the University of Utah, co-author of that report, said the new study involved much sicker men, most with active disease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Unlike major producers including the US, Europe and China, most of India’s milk comes from water buffalo, which has more fat and protein. Photo: AP<br />

The future of India’s dairy industry lies with bull semen

5 min read . 03 Sep 2015
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout