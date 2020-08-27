Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat. Researchers find possible cause

A 28-year-old woman developed Covid-19 symptoms about a week after the flight, during which she wore an N95 respirator mask, except when she used a toilet. The toilet was shared by other passengers, including one seated three rows away who was infected but had no symptoms. Because of strict infection control procedures implemented immediately before and during the flight, the authors concluded that the most plausible explanation for the infection is that it was acquired via indirect contact with an asymptomatic passenger while using an onboard toilet.