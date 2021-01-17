OPEN APP
Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the government said.. (iStock)
Coronavirus found on ice cream in the Chinese city of Tianjin

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 09:19 AM IST AP

  • Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the government said
  • The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine, the government said

BEIJING: The coronavirus was found on ice cream produced in eastern China, prompting a recall of cartons from the same batch, according to the government.

The Daqiaodao Food Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, was sealed and its employees were being tested for the coronavirus, a city government statement said. There was no indication anyone had contracted the virus from the ice cream.

Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the government said. It said 390 sold in Tianjin were being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sales to their areas.

The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine, the government said.

The Chinese government has suggested the disease, first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, came from abroad and has highlighted what it says are discoveries of the coronavirus on imported fish and other food, though foreign scientists are skeptical.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

