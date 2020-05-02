Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral drug has been cleared by U.S. regulators for emergency use in Covid-19 patients, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House Friday.

The drug, remdesivir, has shown positive results in helping hospitalized patients recover more quickly. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the drug under an emergency use authorization, a shortcut step by which the agency can bring products to market without full data on their safety and efficacy.

Graphic: Bloomberg

