Coronavirus has worsened global hunger crisis: UN

Coronavirus has worsened global hunger crisis: UN1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2020, 08:09 PM IST
Nearly one in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating already worsening trends this year, according to a United Nations report published Monday.
Economic slowdowns and climate-related shocks are pushing more people into hunger, while nutritious foods remain too expensive for many, the report found.
