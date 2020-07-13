Coronavirus has worsened global hunger crisis: UN

Coronavirus has worsened global hunger crisis: UN1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
One in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating the trend
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
One in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating the trend
Nearly one in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating already worsening trends this year, according to a United Nations report published Monday.
Nearly one in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating already worsening trends this year, according to a United Nations report published Monday.
Economic slowdowns and climate-related shocks are pushing more people into hunger, while nutritious foods remain too expensive for many, the report found.
Economic slowdowns and climate-related shocks are pushing more people into hunger, while nutritious foods remain too expensive for many, the report found.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated