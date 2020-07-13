Subscribe
Coronavirus has worsened global hunger crisis: UN
Coronavirus has worsened global hunger crisis: UN

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST AFP

One in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating the trend

Nearly one in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating already worsening trends this year, according to a United Nations report published Monday.

Economic slowdowns and climate-related shocks are pushing more people into hunger, while nutritious foods remain too expensive for many, the report found.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

