Coronavirus: India tops China's tally of confirmed cases, nears Iran's count

India has surpassed the total number of covid-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, cases in China and is likely to cross Iran’s count in about a week if the curve does not bend downside.

While India has reported 85,940 cases so far, China, the starting point of the deadly virus, has recorded 84,038 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine live dashboard for the disease. Iran has 116,635 confirmed cases as on Saturday.

Globally, India now ranks 11th on the list of total confirmed cases. However, the global fatality rate is 6.9%, while that of India is 3.23%, according to Harsh Vardhan, Union health minister. The recovery rate in India has also increased to 34.1%.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 29,100, followed by Tamil Nadu with 10,108 cases and Gujarat with 9,931 cases as on Friday, according to the government data.

As India is planning to ease curbs from Monday onwards for boosting the crippled economy led by nationwide lockdown, risks of further spread of coronavirus pose a challenge for the country.

“While the Government was planning to introduce greater relaxations during the fourth phase of lockdown to minimize the economic impact of the pandemic, fresh concerns about a possible re-emergence of the coronavirus have surfaced," said Savitha Kuttan, Founder & CEO, Omnicurius, a Continuing Medical Education (CME) platform adding that latest report from the Union Health Ministry is startling.

“Places which had limited positive cases earlier or were virus-free zones have reported a fresh spate of positive cases. We need to ramp up our testing, contact tracing and containment measures," she said.

A World Health Organization WHO)-China joint mission on covid-19 report released on 28 February had said humans have no pre-existing immunity to covid-19, a newly identified pathogen. “Based on the epidemiologic characteristics observed so far in China, everyone is assumed to be susceptible, although there may be risk factors increasing susceptibility to infection," it said.

According to the report, individuals at highest risk for severe disease and death include people aged over 60 years and those with underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.

According to Union Health Ministry, analysing death data in India, less than 45 years make up for 14%; between 45 - 60 year age group account for 34.8%; 42% belong to the age group of 60-75 years, 9.2% account for above 75 years category and those with co-morbidities form 78%.

India however has less than 10% population of above 60 years, the risk factor remains high for this population. According to a survey released on Saturday done by Agewell Foundation an NGO working for elderly’s welfare stated that 70% elderly were either already facing health complications or fearing to develop some medical complications due to current Covid-19 lock down restrictions while they also fear to catch the infection. The survey was conducted on over 500 elders.

"Due to the current Covid-19 lockdown elderly are finding themselves at the receiving end, those who are living alone have practical problems and those who are living with families, have psychological issues," Himanshu Rath, Founder Chairman of Agewell Foundation said.

“With Coronavirus fear, elderly are getting depressed due to lack of assured medical and financial support, social interaction and lack of independence. Government should extend a helping hand to old people by announcing certain packages keeping in mind their vulnerability to covid-19 ," he said.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated