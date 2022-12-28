Covid LIVE Updates: India, US, Japan step up new rules on travelers from China

28 Dec 2022, 08:49 AM IST
Covid-19: Delhi reports 16 new cases in 24 hours
Delhi logged 16 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with a case positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, stated a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday.
With the fresh infections, the active cases in the city stand at 39.
However, with no death from Covid reported over the last 24 hours, the overall toll in the national capital remained at 26,521. (ANI)
28 Dec 2022, 08:37 AM IST
Covid mock drills: Govt hospitals in Punjab, Haryana 'prepared' for surge in cases
Punjab and Haryana health ministers on Tuesday monitored the Covid mock drills in various government hospitals of their states, conducted as part of a nationwide exercise to check preparedness to deal with any surge in cases.
Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra took stock of the mock drill held at district hospital, Mohali, where he visited the 120-bed special Covid Isolation Ward in the hospital and inquired about the availability of oxygen, ventilators, health staff, and essential medicines, among other facilities. (PTI)
28 Dec 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Covid-19: India-based Hetero's Paxlovid generic gets WHO back
India's Hetero said on Tuesday that its generic version of Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 developed by Pfizer Inc, was added to the World Health Organization's prequalification list, which serves as a benchmark for procurement of medicines by developing countries.
The treatment bundles two nirmatrelvir pills and one ritonavir pill and will be manufactured at Hetero's plants in India, where the drug has emergency use authorization from the country's drugs controller general.
Read more here
28 Dec 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Covid-19: Air India Express' new guidelines for travelers from UAE
Air India Express travellers from the United Arab Emirates(UAE) to India are required to complete their COVID 19 vaccination doses and take other precautions like using masks and physical distancing as per the new COVID-19 guidelines issued by airline.
The recommendation has advised all the visitors to complete their immunisation as per approved in their country. The children below 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing under the guideline.
Read more here
28 Dec 2022, 08:06 AM IST
Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya visited Safdarjung Hospital to review Covid preparedness
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday visited Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital to review the mock drill being undertaken for ensuring the readiness of hospital infrastructure for Covid-19 management.
He had an informal interactive session with the Heads of Departments and staff of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College. (ANI)
28 Dec 2022, 07:58 AM IST
UP: Mock drill conducted in 400 hospitals to check Covid preparedness
In the wake of an uptick in Covid cases globally, mock drills were conducted in 400 dedicated hospitals spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in which the focus was on ensuring the availability of ventilators, medicines, and oxygen.
This comes after the Centre directed the states to conduct mock drills at all Covid hospitals as part of precautionary measures to check the preparedness of medical facilities in case of a spike in domestic COVID cases.
28 Dec 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Telangana govt sets up ICU beds for Covid, other emergencies
The Government of Telangana has equipped the Golconda Area Hospital with ICU beds for Covid-19 and other emergencies. The hospital officials say that they are ready to face any calamity.
“We are ready to handle patients there if anyone is without oxygen support. We have done a mock drill today in all this regard checking the ventilators, nebulizers, oxygen ports and high-flow machines. We have arranged it all in an organized way," said an Anaesthetist of Area Hospital, Golconda, Amir. (ANI)
28 Dec 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Covid mock drill in Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar Hospital have enough oxygen plants
28 Dec 2022, 07:20 AM IST
Covid-19: US weighs new prevention measures amid China's surge in cases
The US government may impose new Covid-19 measures on travelers to the United States from China over concerns about the "lack of transparent data" coming from Beijing, the officials said on Tuesday.
Read more here