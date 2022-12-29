29 Dec 2022, 08:00 AM IST
Airlines keep capacity tight despite boom in Chinese demand
The world’s airlines are taking a cautious approach to China’s reopening, reluctant to immediately change up schedules and divert planes from other routes despite the internal pent-up demand for international travel.
Scheduled flights into China during January, February and March are up no more than 2.9% this week compared to last week, according to aviation data provider Cirium. That’s fewer than 100 more flights each month. Planned inbound services for the remainder of the year are little changed — a sign China’s relaxation of quarantine restrictions from Jan. 8 are yet to convince airlines to make significant changes to their timetables.
29 Dec 2022, 07:56 AM IST
West Bengal to write to Centre for more COVID vaccines, testing kits
The West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to write to the Centre to request for more COVID vaccines and testing kits, a senior official said. Along with five lakh doses of nasal vaccines, the state government has decided to request the Union government to send one lakh doses of Covaxin and 15 lakh doses of Covishield, he said.
Keeping in mind the warnings of a probable COVID surge, the state government issued guidelines for hospitals and directed them to set up COVID wards in medical establishments where such facilities are unavailable. The decisions were taken during a virtual meeting chaired by Chief secretary H K Dwivedi with the district magistrates and senior officials of the state health department.
29 Dec 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Lucknow Police runs awareness campaign on COVID, drink and drive ahead of new year
Ahead of the arrival of the New Year, the Lucknow Police on Wednesday ran an awareness campaign on COVID-19 protocol and drink and drive. The Police also conducted a flag march in the Hazratganj area of the city to spread awareness about the adherence to protocols.
Earlier on December 21, the UP government had issued an alert across the state while also stepping up preparedness. "We are appealing to all to follow the guidelines of COVID as everyone comes out of their homes for the New Year celebrations," Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP Central said.
According to the DCP Central, the campaign was run as more number of such cases are reported during the new year celebrations. "For its prevention, the police used Breath Analyser. During checking, the police fined a person who was driving a car after drinking alcohol," she said.
29 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Amid rising covid cases, Karnataka makes masks compulsory in schools, colleges
As the new year is accompanied by rising COVID cases, the Karnataka government made it compulsory for students to wear masks in schools and colleges on Wednesday. To reduce the chances of COVID contraction, teachers have been already insisting students take COVID precautions in school. However, many of them were found to be reluctant of wearing masks again.
29 Dec 2022, 07:25 AM IST
UK to consider COVID curbs for arrivals from China
The UK will consider on Thursday imposing COVID-19 restrictions for arrivals from China, including requiring tests for the coronavirus, the Telegraph reported.
Officials from the Department for Transport, Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) are expected to decide today whether the UK should follow the United States and Italy in imposing COVID restrictions for travellers from China, the report said.
The Prime Minister's spokesperson had said earlier on Wednesday that the restrictions were "not something we are looking at", the report added.
29 Dec 2022, 07:09 AM IST
Australia says no change to rules regarding travellers from China
Australia is making no change to its rules around allowing travellers from China into the country, despite measures by some countries to require mandatory COVID-19 tests, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.
"We will take the appropriate advice from the health experts," Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
"There is no change in the travel advice at this point in time but we are continuing to monitor the situation, as we continue to monitor the impact of COVID here in Australia as well as around the world."
29 Dec 2022, 07:08 AM IST
China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease
China says it will resume issuing passports for tourism in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.
The announcement Tuesday adds to abrupt changes that are rolling back some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls as President Xi Jinping's government tries to reverse an economic slump. Rules that confined millions of people to their homes kept China’s infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.
The latest decision could send free-spending Chinese tourists to revenue-starved destinations in Asia and Europe for Lunar New Year, which begins Jan. 22 and usually is the country's busiest travel season. But it also presents a danger they might spread COVID-19 as infections surge in China.
29 Dec 2022, 07:01 AM IST
Milan reports 50% of passengers on China flights have Covid
Italian health authorities will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid after almost half of the passengers on two flights to Milan were found to have the virus. The country is now sequencing those tests to see if there are new variants coming from China, the Health Ministry said in a statement. If a new strain is found, officials may impose stricter curbs on travel from China.
29 Dec 2022, 07:00 AM IST
China's hospitals, funeral homes under intense pressure as Covid spread unchecked
Amid a rise in the number of cases of Covid-19, hospitals and funeral homes in China are currently under intense pressure. The sudden spurt in cases came after the Chinese authorities decided to relax its zero-Covid policy and work towards repairing its damaged economy.
Citing the huge number of Covid-19 cases from China and inconsistent data on deaths, many countries are imposing restrictions on travelers from the country. The nations like India, Italy, Japan, and Taiwan have mandated compulsory tests for people traveling from China. Read more here
29 Dec 2022, 06:58 AM IST
US announces new mandatory Covid guidelines for travellers from China from next year
The US announced new COVID-19 testing requirements on Wednesday for all travellers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections.Beginning January 5 2023, all travellers to the US from China will be required to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight. The testing applies to anyone 2 years and older. Read more here
29 Dec 2022, 06:56 AM IST
Hong Kong asks Japan to drop airport restrictions with 60,000 travellers affected
Hong Kong's government has asked Japan to withdraw a COVID-19 restriction that requires passenger flights from the financial hub to land at only four designated Japanese airports, saying the decision will impact around 60,000 passengers.
Japan, which is a top travel destination for Hong Kong people, said it would limit flights from Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China to Tokyo's two airports, plus Osaka and Nagoya from Friday. The decision comes during a peak travel season and ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday which begins Jan. 22.
"It is understood that around 250 outbound flights of Hong Kong airlines will be affected between December 30, 2022 and the end of January 2023, affecting around 60,000 passengers," the government said in a statement late on Wednesday.
29 Dec 2022, 06:54 AM IST
Next 40 days crucial as India may see COVID cases surge in mid-January: Health Ministry Sources
The next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge of COVID cases in mid of January, said Union Health Ministry sources on Wednesday. The sources said the assessment had been made after analysing the previous trends of the COVID surge the country experienced. As there have been reports of a surge in COVID cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave.