30 Dec 2022, 08:51 AM IST
China's factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge
China's factory activity is expected to have extended declines in December, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the end of the country's "zero-COVID" policy and rising infections began to affect production lines.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) likely stayed at 48.0 in December, according to the median forecast of 14 economists polled by Reuters, in line with November's reading, which was a seven-month low.
An index reading below the 50-mark indicates contraction in activity on a monthly basis and a reading above indicates expansion.
30 Dec 2022, 08:23 AM IST
Indian govt's decision to re-introduce Covid testing for intl passengers 'disappointing': IATA
Global airlines' grouping IATA on Thursday said India's decision to re-introduce coronavirus testing for international passengers is "disappointing and a step backwards" as the current situation is different from when the pandemic started around three years ago.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a grouping of nearly 290 airlines, including various Indian carriers.
"India's decision to reintroduce Covid-19 testing is disappointing and a step backwards. We are in a different situation from when Covid-19 started about three years ago. Medical treatments are available. Vaccination levels are high. Governments need to respond based on science and facts," Philip Goh, IATA's Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific, said in a statement.
30 Dec 2022, 08:12 AM IST
COVID travel curbs against Chinese visitors 'discriminatory
Chinese state-media said COVID testing requirements imposed by several places around the world in response to a surging wave of infections were "discriminatory", in the clearest pushback yet against restrictions that are slowing down its re-opening.
Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing, China abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on December 7, and a wave of infections erupted across the country.
Some places have been taken aback by the scale of China's outbreak and expressed scepticism over Beijing's COVID statistics, with the United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan imposing COVID tests for travellers from China.
"The real intention is to sabotage China's three years of COVID-19 control efforts and attack the country's system," state-run tabloid Global Times said in an article late on Thursday, calling the restrictions "unfounded" and "discriminatory."
30 Dec 2022, 08:00 AM IST
Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 29
China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 29, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. The death toll has risen to 5,247.
30 Dec 2022, 07:51 AM IST
New Year's celebrations in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru: What is allowed, what not
People are excited to embrace 2023 sans restrictions after two years of subdued celebrations with Covid-19 rules.While there is Covid scare again around the corner, India is unlikely to have strict measures as there is hardly anything alarming at the moment. However, there will be rules that need to be followed. Let’s have a look
30 Dec 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Special restrictions placed ahead of New Year in Visakhapatnam
Ahead of the new year celebrations, the administration has put up special restrictions in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, according to an official on Thursday. According to City Police Commissioner, CH Srikanth, no vehicles will be allowed from Park Hotel to Coastal Battery through RK Beach Road between 5 pm to 6 pm the next day and the Telugu Tatalli flyover will be closed from 6 pm to 5 am on December 31.
The cultural programmes organized in star hotels and public places will be allowed only till 1 o'clock at night, the official said. "Two-wheelers without silencers, triple riding, drunk and driving are under special surveillance. If intoxicating substances like drugs are found in places where cultural events are held, we will also register a case against the organizers," Srikanth said.
Police across various states have stepped up security along with running awareness campaigns towards COVID and against drinking and driving.
30 Dec 2022, 07:35 AM IST
US-return woman tests positive for COVID-19 in MP's Jabalpur
A woman who recently returned from the United States tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, a health official informed.
Her swab sample will be sent for genome sequencing tomorrow, he added.
"The woman arrived in New Delhi from America on December 23. After that, she reached the Bilhari locality of Jabalpur via Agra. She came here to meet her parents. The woman was suffering from cough and cold as a result she got herself tested and she tested positive for COVID-19," CMHO (Chief Medical and Health officer) Dr Sanjay Mishra said.
"The testing of her husband and her daughter is yet to be done whose samples will be collected tomorrow. The woman's sample will be collected again tomorrow and sent to DRDO Gwalior for genome sequencing. Besides this, samples of the two other members of her family will also be collected and tested as contact tracing is necessary," CMHO Mishra added.
30 Dec 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Mumbai sees nine COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 50
Mumbai on Thursday reported nine COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,117, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746, a civic official said.
The addition to the tally was a rise from the four cases detected on Wednesday, he pointed out.
The recovery count increased by three to reach 11,35,321, leaving the city with an active caseload of 50, he said.
As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 1,33,131 days.
The city's overall growth rate of cases between December 22 and 28 is 0.0005 per cent.
30 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
We must be alert as coming 40 days are crucial: IMA Gorakhpur chief
The president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Gorakhpur, Dr Shivshankar Shahi on Thursday urged the citizens of the nation to be alert as the coming 40 days were very crucial with regard to the spread of the new Covid variant.
While talking to ANI, Dr Shahi said, "We underestimated the virus when it was reported in China during the first wave. We must be alert as the coming 40 days are crucial."
He urged the citizens to follow all the Covid-19 protocols religiously.
Stating that prevention was better than cure, he said, "Initially we did not know much about the virus, however now we are aware of the modes of spread of the virus. We need to act accordingly."
30 Dec 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Important to wear masks, follow Covid norms, says shoppers at Delhi's Janpath
People should wear face masks and follow guidelines issued by the government regarding COVID-19, said several shoppers at Janpath Market whom ANI spoke to on Thursday.
On being asked about the current covid situation, Reena Jamwal, from Karol Bagh said "Viral season is going on and people, in general, are suffering from cold and cough. People are scared of the virus however we can still see some not wearings masks. Everybody would rush to the hospital if the cases rise."
"Being a healthcare worker myself, I am used to wearing masks," Reena said upon being asked about the importance of wearing masks.
Stating that prevention is better than cure, she said "The mask also helps against pollution. For those who have kids at home mask is all the more important."
Shiraaz from Uttar Pradesh said, "Masks provide protection against dust, weather conditions and covid. Cases might increase in January. Many people in metros and markets are not wearings masks because they have taken the vaccine. I have completed my vaccinations and I still wear a mask."
30 Dec 2022, 07:26 AM IST
Mizoram decides not to impose COVID curbs as of now
Mizoram has decided not to impose COVID-19 curbs as of now as the state has not reported any fresh case in the last 17 days.
The decision was taken during Chief Secretary Renu Sharma's meeting with health officials to review the COVID situation in the state.
During the meeting, it was observed that there was no necessity to impose restrictions as of now as the state has neither reported any COVID case for 17 days from December 13 nor has any Omicron BF.7 variant infection been detected.
However, the need for COVID-appropriate behaviour was underlined.
30 Dec 2022, 07:26 AM IST
Restaurants in India gear up for NY celebrations, expect bumper business after 2-year Covid lull
From decking up their outlets to hiring extra staff and setting things up for live musical performances, restaurants across the national capital are gearing up to welcome guests for the New Year celebrations.
With 2023 just two days away, the restauranters are excited for what they expect to be a bumper week for the hospitality industry, which was one of the worst-hit by the multiple waves of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past three years, the pandemic forced many restaurants to shut down permanently or let go many of their staff. The celebrations were eclipsed for the past two years. Things have changed now!
30 Dec 2022, 07:24 AM IST
Govt asks pharma firms to ensure adequate stocks, availability of all drugs including those for Covid management
nion Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked pharma companies to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including those for Covid management, in the supply chain up to the retail level amid rise in coronavirus cases in some countries.
He reviewed the status, adequacy of COVID-19 management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through a virtual conference here so that India is equipped to effectively handle any situation.
This review meeting was taken in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries including China, an official statement said.
Through a presentation, the minister was briefed regarding the evolving global scenario.
Mandaviya appreciated the pharma companies for their invaluable contribution during the pandemic in the country, the statement said.
"India's pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our down demand during the pandemic, but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries," he said.
30 Dec 2022, 07:14 AM IST
India mandates covid test before departure for passengers from 6 Asian countries
Passengers travelling to India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to undergo mandatory covid-19 tests in their countries before departure, the health ministry said on Thursday. Travellers have to undergo RT-PCR test before departure and upload the report on Air Suvidha portal from 1 January 2023. This is in addition to the 2% random testing of all international passengers on their arrival to the airport. Read more here
30 Dec 2022, 07:14 AM IST
"We remain concerned...": WHO Chief Tedros on Covid situation in China
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said that the global body remains concerned over the evolving situation in China as the COVID-19 infections witness a new spike in the country after curbs were eased.
Tedros said that the WHO will continue to offer its support for clinical care and protect the shattering healthcare system of China.
"We remain concerned about the evolving situation and continue encouraging China to track the #COVID19 virus and vaccinate the highest risk people. We continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system," Tedros wrote on Twitter.