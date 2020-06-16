Coronavirus may bring 2 new words to dictionary - doomsurfing, doomscrolling

According to Google Trends, interest in the word has mostly been from the United States (US) in the last 90 days, but things pick up quickly on the Internet. On June 6, Twitter user Lalit Singh tweeted from Gurugram, in the National Capital Region (NCR) that he had learned two new words — doomsurfing and doomscrolling. Rajeev Sharma, founder of digital consultancy firm Awrizon, also used doomsurfing in a tweet on the same day.