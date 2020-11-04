Coronavirus: NHS England preparing for Covid vaccine roll-out before Christmas

In case one of the candidates is ready by December, the National Health Service in England is gearing up to start distributing possible coronavirus vaccines before Christmas, according to the head of the state-run NHS.

"There are over two hundred vaccines in development... we should hopefully get one or more of those available, certainly from the first part of next year," BBC radio quoted Simon Stevens, Chief Executive of NHS England, as saying.

"But in anticipation of that, we're also gearing the NHS up to be ready to make a start on administering COVID vaccines before Christmas if they become available," Stevens added.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 47.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,211,990, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 47,320,376 and 1,211,996, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,376,293 and 232,529, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,267,623, while the country's death toll soared to 123,097.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,554,206), Russia (1,661,096), France (1,461,078), Spain (1,259,366), Argentina (1,195,276), Colombia (1,099,392), the UK (1,077,099), Mexico (933,155), Peru (902,503), Italy (759,829), South Africa (728,836), Iran (637,712), Germany (577,131), Chile (514,202), and Iraq (482,296), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 160,253.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (92,100), the UK (47,340), Italy (39,412), France (37,492), Spain (36,495), Iran (36,160), Peru (34,476), Argentina 32,052), Colombia (31,847), Russia (28,611), South Africa (19,539), Chile (14,319), Indonesia (14,146), Ecuador (12,698), Belgium (11,858), Iraq (11,068), Germany (10,717), Turkey (10,481) and Canada (10,331).

With agency inputs

