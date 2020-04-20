Coronavirus: Noida reports 3 new Covid-19 cases today, tally rises to 100

GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR : Three more cases of coronavirus infections came to light here on Monday, taking the total such cases in this district of Uttar Pradesh to 100, officials said.

Of the total, 43 patients have since been cured and discharged whereas 57 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

In all, 26 patients are admitted in Sharda Hospital, 15 in Government Institute of Medical Sciences, 14 in Child PGI and two in Delhi hospitals.

The new cases include a 33-year-old woman from Cherry County Tech Zone 4 in Greater Noida, a 61-year-old woman from Sector 55 Block B, and 52-year-old woman from Block B of Sector 34.

The Greater Noida athourties sealed the Cherry County apartment after the woman tested positive today.

District Magistrate Rajeev Kumar Rao gave the order to seal the society.

In the order Rao said, a resident of Cherry County society has tested coronavirus positive. To check the further spread of the virus, the administration has decided to seal the entire society.

The society has been sealed from Monday till May 3, as per the order.

Some nearby areas have also been sealed to check the spread of the virus.

Till date, as many as 1,448,890 persons have been screened for coronavirus in the district.