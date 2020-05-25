Coronavirus pandemic is exposing the limits of science

The comparison with 2008 is fitting because economists are faring relatively well during this pandemic. True, there was some initial support, including from the European Central Bank and the U.K. Treasury, for the idea that the outbreak would be followed by a rapid “V-shaped" recovery — and this hypothesis has lost ground as we’ve braced for a longer and deeper slump. However, economists were quick to reach consensus that governments and central banks should expand fiscal and monetary policy, to boost demand as lockdowns crushed economic activity. Regulators, too, acted swiftly, giving banks greater flexibility to keep lending to companies and individuals. It is still early days, but the overall impression of economics is that of a united professional and academic body, one that did not let the financial crisis go to waste but instead learned from it.