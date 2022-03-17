Israel reports new variant of Covid-19; Know risks, symptoms, other details

As governments across the world have resumed travel and business activities due to the decline in the Covid-19 pandemic, Israel has identified two new variants of the virus. According to the statement by Israel's ministry, the new Covid strain is the combination of two sub-variants of the Omicron version of coronavirus-dubbed BA.1 and BA.2. The new variant was recorded during a PCR test on two passengers at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.

