Israel reports new variant of Covid-19; Know risks, symptoms, other details

Israel has administered three Covid-19 vaccine shots (Including booster doses) to over four million people out of the total 9.2 million population. And, the country recorded almost 1.4 million cases of Covid infection, including 8,244 deaths to date.
As governments across the world have resumed travel and business activities due to the decline in the Covid-19 pandemic, Israel has identified two new variants of the virus. According to the statement by Israel's ministry, the new Covid strain is the combination of two sub-variants of the Omicron version of coronavirus-dubbed BA.1 and BA.2. The new variant was recorded during a PCR test on two passengers at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.
"This variant is still unknown around the world," the ministry statement read. Talking about the symptoms occurring from the new variant, the Israeli government said that passengers developed mild symptoms of fever, headaches, and muscle dystrophy and do not require a special medical response.
Israel's pandemic response chief, Salman Zarka said the phenomenon of combined variants is well known. Downplaying the risks posed by the new Covid-19 variant, the minister said, "At this stage, we are not worried about it leading to serious cases".
Israel has administered three Covid-19 vaccine shots (Including booster doses) to over four million people out of the total 9.2 million population. And, the country recorded almost 1.4 million cases of Covid infection, including 8,244 deaths to date.
Last month, Israel announced that unvaccinated tourists would be allowed to enter as part of an easing of covid restrictions. The country was seeing a "consistent decline in morbidity data," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. A previous effort to reopen the border last November foundered after just a few weeks because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
Israel was one of the first countries to launch a national vaccination campaign in December 2020.
Earlier this month, the government announced it would provide fourth Covid vaccine shots to people over 60 and health workers, amid a surge driven by the Omicron variant.