Coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertainty: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)
1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2020, 05:26 PM IST Reuters

Cabinet in China is planning more measures to alleviate firms' tax burdens and boost credit support

China's coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertainty, president Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Wednesday, as the cabinet plans more measures to alleviate firms' tax burdens and boost credit support.

In a separate cabinet meeting led by premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, the government said it will support banks to issue more unsecured loans, while extending loan and interest payment forbearance for firms who keep staff, state television reported.

