Home >News >World >Coronavirus situation remains very serious in Germany: Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Coronavirus situation remains very serious in Germany: Angela Merkel

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST Reuters

The coronavirus situation in Germany is still very serious even though infection numbers are not rising so fast, Chancellor Angela Merkel said

BERLIN: The coronavirus situation in Germany is still very serious even though infection numbers are not rising so fast, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, after federal and state leaders postponed until Nov. 25 a decision on further lockdown measures.

BERLIN: The coronavirus situation in Germany is still very serious even though infection numbers are not rising so fast, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, after federal and state leaders postponed until Nov. 25 a decision on further lockdown measures.

"Infection numbers aren't growing exponentially anymore, but are still far too high. So we have to reduce contacts, reduce contacts, reduce contacts," Merkel told a business event organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, noting that 30-40% of the German population belonged to vulnerable groups.

"Infection numbers aren't growing exponentially anymore, but are still far too high. So we have to reduce contacts, reduce contacts, reduce contacts," Merkel told a business event organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, noting that 30-40% of the German population belonged to vulnerable groups.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

