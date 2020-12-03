Coronavirus-stimulus efforts pick up speed

Coronavirus-stimulus efforts pick up speed6 min read . 12:07 PM IST
- Top Democrats say $908 billion bipartisan proposal should be basis of negotiations on new relief bill
Democratic leaders signaled Wednesday they were prepared to reduce their demands for the next round of coronavirus relief, fueling hopes that an agreement could be reached with Republicans by year’s end to boost struggling businesses and households.
Congressional leaders have been mired in disagreements for months. In a sign that the partisan standoff was easing, however, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said that a new, bipartisan $908 billion relief proposal released Tuesday should serve as the starting point for talks with GOP leaders and the White House.
