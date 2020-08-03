Eli Lilly & Co. has started testing its COVID-19 antibody drug in nurshing homes, the news agency Bloomberg reported today. Officially dubbed as BLAZE-2, the treatment was developed by Eli Lilly & Co and Canadian start-up AbCellera Biologics.

Antibody treatments are seen as a complement to vaccines, which may not elicit the necessary immune response when administered to elderly people or those with compromised immune systems. As these are the very groups most at risk for severe disease or death if they contract the coronavirus, a successful antibody treatment could have marked effect on lowering the death toll of the pandemic.

The study will enroll up to 2,400 participants across nursing homes in the United States who are either diagnosed with COVID-19 or at the risk of exposure. “The rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 among residents of long-term care facilities combined with the higher mortality rate for the elderly creates the urgent need for therapies to prevent COVID-19 in this vulnerable population," the company said in a statement.

The volunteers will be given one dose of the antibody — isolated from one of the first COVID-19 patients to recover in the US — to see how it can reduce infection rates, or treat those already infected, in four and eight weeks’ time respectively, the company said in a press release.

Apart from Eli Lilly, the global pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca Plc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc are also developing similar treatments. The Indianapolis, Indiana-based expects to make more than 100,000 doses by the end of the year if the treatment is shown to work.





