Coronavirus treatment: Japan approves use of dexamethasone for Covid-19

Coronavirus treatment: Dexamethasone is a cheap and widely used steroid. (AP)
1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 05:22 AM IST Reuters

  • The ministry included dexamethasone as an option for treatment along with antiviral drug remdesivir in a recent revision to its handbook
  • Japan's Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co is among those that produce the drug

TOKYO: Japan's health ministry has approved dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, as a second treatment of COVID-19 after a trial in Britain showed the drug reduced death rates in hospitalised patients.

The ministry included dexamethasone as an option for treatment along with antiviral drug remdesivir in a recent revision to its handbook. The revision was widely reported by Japanese media on Wednesday.

In results announced last month, a trial by researchers in the United Kingdom showed dexamethasone as the first drug to save lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said was a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co is among those that produce the drug.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

