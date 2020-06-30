The agency would require drugmakers to show "clearly demonstrated" proof of a vaccine's safety and effectiveness through a clinical study, and at least 50% more effectiveness than a placebo, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/fda-to-issue-guidance-on-covid-19-vaccine-approval-11593516090 said.
There is currently no US approved treatment or vaccine for the respiratory illness that has claimed over 126,100 lives in the country, according to a Reuters tally.
More than 100 vaccines are being tested worldwide against the virus, with only a handful in the human testing phase, including candidates from AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc.
Experts have suggested that it could take a minimum of 12 to 18 months to guarantee a safe and effective vaccine through clinical trials.
The guidance is expected to be discussed by FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in an appearance before a Senate committee on Tuesday, the report said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.