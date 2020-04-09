Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson moves out of intensive care

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved out of intensive care, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," the spokesman said. He is said to be in "extremely good spirits".

Johnson had been in intensive care for three days after his symptoms for coronavirus worsened. He tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and at first had only “mild" symptoms.

Britons braced Thursday for several more weeks in lockdown as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition improved in a London hospital after three nights in intensive care for treatment of his coronavirus infection.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Johnson was “making positive steps forward" in the ICU at St. Thomas' Hospital and was in good spirits.

Earlier Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, said the prime minister “continues to improve." Johnson has been receiving oxygen without being placed on a ventilator since his COVID-19 symptoms worsened and he was admitted to intensive care on Monday.

Raab, who is standing in for Johnson while he's ill, told Britons it was too early to ease restrictions on public activity imposed March 23 to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, government figures earlier showed that the U.K. recorded 881 new coronavirus-related deaths, down from 938 in the previous 24-hour period. In total, 7,978 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

While the number of new confirmed cases has begun to plateau, deaths have neared the peaks seen in Italy and Spain, the two countries with the greatest number of fatalities.

