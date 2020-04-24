Coronavirus: UK ramps up virus testing, tracing to be ready for second wave

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock promised to ramp up testing over the next week and roll out a massive program to trace contacts of coronavirus sufferers so the government can suppress any second wave of the pandemic once the lockdown is eased.

Hancock told reporters on Thursday he will make assessments available for all key workers through a web portal. He also said the government will hire 18,000 people so it can be in a position to start contact tracing within weeks.

Boris Johnson’s government has faced criticism for abandoning track-and-tracking and failing to test enough people -- both measures medical experts view as critical to stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

While authorities appear to have got the transmission rate for the virus down, “we’ve got to see the number of cases come down as well because then you can use test, track and trace to hold it down," Hancock said at a televised press conference.

Public Health England Director of Health Improvement John Newton, the government’s testing program coordinator, said the U.K.’s testing capacity is on track to reach 100,000 a day by the end of next week. But Hancock had pledged to be carrying out that number of tests daily by the end of the month: Over the past week, health authorities have struggled to test even half as many people as they have capacity for.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via