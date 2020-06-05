Coronavirus update: Fiji declares itself virus-free

Coronavirus update: Fiji declares itself virus-free1 min read . 01:10 PM IST
- Pacific nation Fiji has not reported any new case of coronavirus since the last 45 days
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WELLINGTON : Fiji has declared itself free of the coronavirus - at least for now - after all 18 people who tested positive have recovered.
Fiji has declared itself free of the coronavirus - at least for now - after all 18 people who tested positive have recovered.
Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said Friday that the South Pacific island nation had just cleared the last of its active patients.
Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said Friday that the South Pacific island nation had just cleared the last of its active patients.
He wrote on Twitter: “And even with our testing numbers climbing by the day, it's now been 45 days since we recorded our last case. With no deaths, our recovery rate is 100%"
He added: “Answered prayers, hard work, and affirmation of science!" Fiji, which has a population of 900,000, imposed a lockdown in certain areas in April and put in place ongoing border restrictions.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated