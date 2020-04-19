A further 596 deaths linked to the coronavirus were recorded in U.K. hospitals, the fewest since April 6, though Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Sunday morning that it is still too early to consider lifting lockdown restrictions.

With a total of 16,060, the U.K. is one of five countries with more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths. It reported 5,850 additional infections in figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care on Sunday.

Gove denied newspapers reports that the government was considering easing the restrictions within three weeks with schools opening as soon as May 11, saying any decision on lifting the lockdown would be based on advice from health experts.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recovering well, Gove said, a week after he was released from the hospital after being treated for Covid-19.

An additional 21,626 tests were carried out, up from 21,389 reported yesterday. The U.K. aims to carry out 100,000 tests on a daily basis by the end of April.

Daily numbers reported by the U.K. health department only include deaths in hospitals, and don’t include fatalities in nursing homes. More than 4,000 elderly and disabled people may have died from coronavirus in residential and nursing homes, according to a study by the National Care Forum.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

