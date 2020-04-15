The number of people who have died in hospital in Britain from the coronavirus has risen to 12,868, according to health ministry figures published on Wednesday.

This is an increase of 761 on the previous day and official figures also showed that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has now reached 98,476.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
Police use a drone to check people's movement around Bandra Station, after yesterday's incident of migrant labourers defying the lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Wednesday (Photo; PTI)

183 new coronavirus cases reported in Mumbai; city's tally rises to 1,936

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout