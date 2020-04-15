Coronavirus update: UK's Covid-19 death toll rises 761 to 12,8681 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2020, 07:36 PM IST
The confirmed coronavirus cases in UK has now reached 98,476
The number of people who have died in hospital in Britain from the coronavirus has risen to 12,868, according to health ministry figures published on Wednesday.
This is an increase of 761 on the previous day and official figures also showed that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has now reached 98,476.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.