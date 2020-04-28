London: A further 360 people have died from COVID-19 in British hospitals, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday, bringing the total to 21,092.

The 360 increase was the lowest daily death toll for four weeks, although weekend reporting delays can distort Monday totals.

Hancock said that the deaths of 82 health service workers were included in the figures.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

