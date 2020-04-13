London: A total of 11,329 people have died in hospitals across the United Kingdom after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 717 in a day, the health ministry said on Monday.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 4,342 to a national tally of 88,621.

The deaths numbers are as of 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Sunday, while the confirmed cases numbers are as of 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Monday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

