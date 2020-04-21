A total of 17,337 people in hospital with coronavirus have died in Britain, new health ministry figures showed Tuesday, an increase of 828 on the previous day.

The daily increase in deaths, which excludes those in care homes, is a significant increase on Monday's tally but numbers are always lower at the start of the week due to reporting delays over the weekend.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 129,044

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via