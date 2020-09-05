Home >News >World >Coronavirus vaccine distribution expected to start in Mid-2021: WHO
Vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, (AP)
Vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, (AP)

Coronavirus vaccine distribution expected to start in Mid-2021: WHO

1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2020, 05:50 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

This timeline is based on the fact that Phase 3 trials of many candidate vaccines are not expected to be concluded until the end of the current year, the WHO's chief scientist added.

The large-scale global distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 is not expected until mid-2021, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan told a press briefing on Friday.

"So realistically speaking, probably the second half, the middle of 2021 - maybe the second quarter, the third quarter of 2021 - is when we can start seeing doses actually flowing into countries so that they can start to immunize their populations," Swaminathan said

This timeline is based on the fact that Phase 3 trials of many candidate vaccines are not expected to be concluded until the end of the current year, the WHO's chief scientist added.

"We expect results from some of the candidates, which are already in Phase 3 trials, to come by the end of the year or beginning of next year, following which they'll have to be scaling [up] manufacturing to produce the hundreds of millions of doses that are going to be needed. In fact, the world is going to need billions of doses, and that is going to take time to manufacture. So we have to be optimistic and realistic at the same time," Swaminathan commented.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland (Reuters)

Covid-19 vaccination to realistically begin in mid-2021: WHO

2 min read . 04 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout