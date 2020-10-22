The Oxford University said that its Brazilian trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate will continue after the death of a volunteer. The university added an independent review had revealed no safety concerns.

"Following careful assessment of this case in Brazil, there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial and the independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue," a spokesman for the university said in a statement.

The vaccine has been licenced to AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca shares turned negative and were down 1.7%.

Earlier on Wednesday, Brazilian health authority Anvisa said that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter.

The regulator said testing of the vaccine would continue after the volunteer's death. It provided no further details, citing medical confidentiality of those involved in trials.

The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which is helping coordinate phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, separately said that the volunteer was Brazilian but did not say where the person lived.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to 41.1 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,130,400, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 41,148,042, while the death toll surged to 1,130,405, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,333,591 and 222,063, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,651,107, while the country's death toll soared to 115,914.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,298,772), Russia (1,438,219), Argentina (1,037,325), Spain (1,005,295), France (1,000,369), Colombia (981,700), Peru (874,118), Mexico (867,559), the UK (792,194), South Africa (708,359), Iran (545,286), Chile (495,637), Italy (449,648), Iraq (438,265) and Bangladesh (393,131), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 155,403.

With agency inputs

