Top officials in the British government believe that a German coronavirus vaccine backed by Pfizer could be ready to distribute by Christmas before the results are in on AstraZeneca’s competing vaccine , with the first doses earmarked for the elderly and vulnerable, according to a report.

“Senior government sources expect that a verdict on whether it works will be available before Oxford’s competing vaccine, which may not provide results until after Christmas," the report said.

Chief executive of Pfizer, Albert Bourla told the Times that the Covid-19 vaccine was in the “last mile" and that the pharmaceutical firm expected results within a matter of weeks.

The drug giant could supply around 40 million doses in US in 2020 if clinical testing proceeds as expected and regulators approve a vaccine, he further mentioned. But Albert Bourla said the firm still had not reached key benchmarks in assessing vaccine efficacy.

He said the firm expects to file for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in the third week of November, roughly in line with earlier timetables.

Meanwhile, the UK government has already bought enough doses for 20 million people and is anticipating that some will be available for use immediately if the drug is proven to be successful.

Britain has also agreed supply deals for six Covid vaccine candidates including frontrunners from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Global Covid cases top 44.4 million

The overall number of coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 44.4 million, while the fatalities have surged to 1,173,270, as per a Johns Hopkins University report.

As of 29 October morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 44,400,318 and 1,173,270, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

America is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,855,182 and 227,673, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes next in terms of Covid-19 cases at 7,990,322, while the country's death toll reached 120,010.

