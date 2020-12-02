Coronavirus vaccines could be targetted by criminals, Interpol sounds alert

The Interpol global police co-ordination agency has warned that organised criminal networks could be targetting the coronavirus vaccines, and could look to sell fake shots.

Interpol, which is headquartered in France, on Wednesday said that it had issued a global alert to law enforcement across its 194 member countries, warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting Covid-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

"The INTERPOL Orange Notice outlines potential criminal activity in relation to the falsification, theft and illegal advertising of Covid-19 and flu vaccines, with the pandemic having already triggered unprecedented opportunistic and predatory criminal behaviour," read a statement from the Interpol.

"It also includes examples of crimes where individuals have been advertising, selling and administering fake vaccines," it added.

The Government agency said that there is a need for coordination between law enforcement and health regulatory bodies, which will play a vital role, to ensure the safety of individuals and wellbeing of communities are protected.

Speaking on the matter, Interpol secretary general Juergen Stock said, "As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organisations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains. Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives."

On online dangers

Interpol has also advised its members of the public to take special care when going online to search for medical equipment or medicines amid an increasing amount of coronavirus-related fraud activities.

"In addition to the dangers of ordering potentially life-threatening products, an analysis by the Interpol's Cybercrime Unit revealed that of 3,000 websites associated with online pharmacies suspected of selling illicit medicines and medical devices, around 1,700 contained cyber threats, especially phishing and spamming malware," the statement from the agency read.

"To avoid falling victim to online scams, it is important to be vigilant, be skeptical and be safe, as offers which appear too good to be true usually are. Always check with your national health authorities or the World Health Organization for the latest health advice in relation to COVID-19," it added.

