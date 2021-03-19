OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Coronavirus variant originating in Britain makes up for over 60% of Polish cases

The coronavirus variant originating in Britain, known to be highly contagious, makes up more than 60% of cases in Poland and will soon reach 80%, a Polish health ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Poland is grappling with the third wave of the pandemic and has seen a sharp recent spike in cases driven by the variant originating in Britain.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Today, the British mutation, makes up for about 60% (of cases) ... we are moving towards 80%," spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told a news conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout