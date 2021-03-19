Subscribe
Home >News >World >Coronavirus variant originating in Britain makes up for over 60% of Polish cases

Coronavirus variant originating in Britain makes up for over 60% of Polish cases

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 04:58 PM IST Reuters

Poland is grappling with the third wave of the pandemic and has seen a sharp recent spike in cases driven by the variant originating in Britain

The coronavirus variant originating in Britain, known to be highly contagious, makes up more than 60% of cases in Poland and will soon reach 80%, a Polish health ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"Today, the British mutation, makes up for about 60% (of cases) ... we are moving towards 80%," spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told a news conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

