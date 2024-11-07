Corporate bond spreads tighten slightly after Trump victory

USA-CORPCREDIT/TRUMP (PIX):Corporate bond spreads tighten slightly after Trump victory

Reuters
Updated7 Nov 2024, 01:27 AM IST
Corporate bond spreads tighten slightly after Trump victory
Corporate bond spreads tighten slightly after Trump victory

*

High-grade and junk bond spreads tighten slightly post-election

*

Investors expect pro-growth policies, including tax cuts and higher spending

*

Some investors see Trump's trade policy potentially affecting future rate cuts

By Matt Tracy

WASHINGTON, - Corporate bond market spreads tightened slightly on Wednesday after Donald Trump's presidential election victory, as the market weighs the pros and cons of his return to the White House. The former president's victory in several highly contested states pushed him over the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency. As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican Trump had won 292 electoral votes to Vice President Kamala Harris' 224 for the Democrats. High-grade bond spreads closed Tuesday at 84 basis points, just one point tighter than their tightest levels for the year, according to the ICE BofA Corporate Bond Index. Junk bond spreads ended on Tuesday, before election results, at 286 bps, just six bps away from their tightest levels for the year, according to the ICE BofA High Yield Index. These spreads tightened another one to three bps on Wednesday, said investors, with credit markets pricing in pro-growth policies such as an extension of 2017 tax cuts, higher government spending and a potential watering down of an expected increase in bank regulation when the president-elect takes office in January.

"Credit spreads were tight coming in, and have only tightened because the perception coming in, which has now taken more certainty, is that Trump will be positive for the economy," said George Catrambone, head of fixed income, Americas, at DWS Group.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates another 25 bps at its next meeting on Thursday. But some investors see Trump's stated trade policy - including higher tariffs on China and other countries - as a potential threat to further rate cuts next year.

"Trump keeps openly telling people that he will increase tariffs not just on China but with every trade partner," said Andrzej Skiba, head of BlueBay U.S. fixed income at RBC Global Asset Management.

"This is a big deal because this could add 1% to inflation. If you add 1% to next year’s inflation numbers, we should say bye to rate cuts," Skiba said. A pause in rate cuts could increase financing costs for corporate borrowers and offset the incentive for greater acquisition-related debt issuance, which would otherwise stem from a friendlier merger-and-acquisition environment under Trump, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at investment manager Janney Capital Management.

But corporate spreads should remain tight in the coming weeks, and potentially the rest of 2024, before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

No investment-grade corporate bond issuance was announced on Wednesday after Trump's victory. Only one junk bond deal was announced: a $500-million seven-year note offering by yearbook-maker Champ Acquisition to refinance existing debt and pay dividends, which is set to price next week.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 01:27 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCorporate bond spreads tighten slightly after Trump victory

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.