'Cosmic colours for Holi': European Space Agency marks festival with nebula pics1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Bright images of a celestial cloudscape and a portion of the open cluster NGC 6530 were posted on Instagram by the space agency
The European Space Agency joined Holi festivities this year with a ‘cosmic’ splash of colours. The ESA shared beautiful visuals taken by the Hubble Space Telescope on Wednesday morning as thousands marked the 'festival of colors'.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×