'Cosmic colours for Holi': European Space Agency marks festival with nebula pics

They said, "A portion of the open cluster NGC 6530 appears as a roiling wall of smoke studded with stars in this image. NGC 6530 is a collection of several thousand stars lying around 4350 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. The cluster is set within the larger Lagoon Nebula, a giagantic interstellar cloud of gas and dust. It is the nebula that gives this image its distinctly smokey appearance."