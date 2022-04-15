'Cosmic red butterfly at first glance..': What NASA's stunning picture depicts

Apart from its obvious beauty, this nebula is interesting because it demonstrates how the formation of stars results in the destruction of the very clouds that helped create them. “Inside giant clouds of gas and dust in space, the force of gravity pulls material together into dense clumps. Sometimes these clumps reach a critical density that allows stars to form at their cores. Radiation and winds coming from the most massive stars in those clouds—combined with the material spewed into space when those stars eventually explode—sometimes form bubbles like those pictured here," NASA shared.