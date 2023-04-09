Cost of US tourist, student visas to rise from May 30 - All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 12:25 AM IST
The fee will change for several visa categories - including visitor visas for business or tourism and non-petition based visas for students and exchange visitors.
US visa costs are set to rise from next month as processing fees for certain categories rise. According to a recent update from the US department of state, the hike - ranging from $15 to $110 - will come into effect from March 30 and apply to tourist or business as well as student and exchange visitor visas.
