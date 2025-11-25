Costco recalls these two items over plastic contamination risk - Check if you still have these at home

If you purchased refrigerated Caesar Salad or Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad from Costco in the past few weeks — especially in the Midwest, Northeast or Southeast — it’s important to verify whether the items match the recalled lot numbers and sell-by dates.

Costco shoppers should verify whether they still have the recalled Caesar Salad or Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad in their fridge. The company advises stopping consumption immediately and returning any affected packages for a full refund. (In pic for representational purpose: A Costco store in Napa, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.) Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Costco has recalled select lots of its Caesar Salad and Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad after discovering the possible presence of plastic foreign materials in the salad dressing. The recall was announced in a November 7 notice posted on the retailer’s website.

Products affected

Caesar Salad (Lot #19927)

Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad (Lot #11444)

Both items carry Sell By dates between October 17 and November 9.

Where they were sold

Costco says the affected products were distributed across select locations in the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast, but did not list specific stores.

Do you still have these items?

Customers are urged to check their refrigerators immediately. Because the recalled products were sold through November 9, shoppers may still have unopened or partially used packages at home.

What to do if you find them

Costco advises customers to stop eating the products right away and return them to any Costco warehouse for a full refund.

Those with further questions can contact Costco through its customer service website.

