Cost-cutting lessons from Musk world for DOGE

Musk has experience hunting for ways to reduce costs—a daily part of the car business. “Getting cost out of things is kind of like a game of pennies—it’s like Game of Thrones, but pennies," Musk told analysts in October. “If you’ve got 10,000 items in a car—very rough approximation—and each of them cost $4, then you have a $40,000 car. So if you want to make a $35,000 car, you got to get 50 cents on average out of the 10,000 items."