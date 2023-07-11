Cottage cheese is delicious and has a range of health benefits with nutritionists around the world recommending it for its low calories and mild flavor. The athletes use cottage cheese for high proteins and other essential nutrients. But, recently a lot of recipes are doing rounds on social media experimenting with different combinations of cottage cheese with users even trying and sharing their reactions to such combinations.

One such combination of cottage cheese and yellow mustard is breaking the internet with many users trying the recipe. TikTok content creator Tiffany Elizabeth has claimed that the combination helped her in her weight loss. She said that mixing cottage cheese and yellow mustard in a dip and eating fruits and vegetables with the same is going to help with weight shredding.

“The resulting combination was… fine, if a little pungent? The zip of the mustard brings a nice contrast to the cottage cheese, but it’s nothing impressive. There’s almost too much tang for this combination to work thanks to the cultures in the cottage cheese, and you don’t get any of the spice that would come with a few lashes of hot sauce or a scoop of chili crisp," Amy McCarthy who writes for Eater said while sharing her experience of tasting the combination.

Is it even healthy?

For the expert opinion on the matter, the kitchen talked with Eleana Kaidanian, RD, CDN, CPT-WFS, award-winning registered dietician and owner of Long Island Nutritionist who said that “Mustard is one of the ‘healthier’ condiments as it does not have added sugars, artificial ingredients or colorings, and is basically a blend of dry spices, mustard seed and vinegar." Kaidanian was quick to add a disclaimer that an excessive amount of mustard can create complications as it contains sodium.

Cottage-cheese cookie

Apart from the mustard combination, other mixes with cottage cheese are also being tried and doing rounds on the internet. The "Cottage Cheese Recipes" has more than 27 million views on social media and another recipe that is gaining traction is cottage-cheese cookie dough.

As per Insider, the recipe includes almond flour, maple syrup, vanilla extract, vanilla protein powder, dark chocolate chips, and low-fat cottage cheese.