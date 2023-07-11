Cottage cheese and mustard: Why this weird recipe is breaking internet1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:38 PM IST
A lot of recipes are doing rounds on social media experimenting with different combinations of cottage cheese especially with yellow mustard
Cottage cheese is delicious and has a range of health benefits with nutritionists around the world recommending it for its low calories and mild flavor. The athletes use cottage cheese for high proteins and other essential nutrients. But, recently a lot of recipes are doing rounds on social media experimenting with different combinations of cottage cheese with users even trying and sharing their reactions to such combinations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×