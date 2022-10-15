Cough Syrup death case: Death toll rises to 70, Gambia begins probe2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 04:41 PM IST
- President Adama Barrow gave the update at an emergency cabinet meeting which he convened on Thursday to discuss the crisis
As the world turns their eyes tot he cough syrup deaths of children, the Gambian government has informed that the death toll has risen to 70 from a previous toll of 69. The deaths potentially linked to the four made-in-India cough syrups caught World Health Organisation (WHO)'s attention who flagged the issue, following which the Indian government and the Haryana government imposed a ban on the cough syrup manufacturer, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.