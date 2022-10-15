As the world turns their eyes tot he cough syrup deaths of children, the Gambian government has informed that the death toll has risen to 70 from a previous toll of 69. The deaths potentially linked to the four made-in-India cough syrups caught World Health Organisation (WHO)'s attention who flagged the issue, following which the Indian government and the Haryana government imposed a ban on the cough syrup manufacturer, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

President Adama Barrow gave the update at an emergency cabinet meeting which he convened on Thursday to discuss the crisis, according to a presidency statement.

Investigation

The Indian government had also informed that that they have formed a four member panel to study and advise on the details shared by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Gambia is also investigating the deaths and this week set up a new commission of inquiry to deal with them, the statement said.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Gambian Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara.

"In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr. Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch", EAM S Jaishankar Tweeted.

Cough Syrup deaths in Gambia

WHO on 29 September had informed the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that they were providing technical assistance and advice to Gambia, where children have died and where a contributing factor was suspected to be the use of medicines (Promethazine Oral Solution BP, KOFEXNALIN Baby Cough Syrup, MaKOFF Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup).

The cough syrups are manufactured and exported by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sonepat, Haryana, and the WHO had informed they may have been contaminated with Diethylene glycol or Ethylene glycol.

Indonesia bans Maiden pharma's cough syrup

Indonesia on Saturday banned ingredients linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia from cough syrups in the Southeast Asian country as it investigates acute kidney damage that has killed more than 20 children in the capital Jakarta this year.